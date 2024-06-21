Catholic World News

TLM scheduled for National Eucharistic Congress

June 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: When the National Eucharistic Congress is held in July, two celebrations of the traditional Latin Mass will be on the schedule.

J. D. Flynn of The Pillar writes that organizers of the National Eucharist Congress included the TLM “out of genuine pastoral concern for Catholics who worship according to older rubrics.” But their plan will undoubtedly cause controversy.

Ironically one TLM is scheduled for July 19: the date on which—according to hot rumors in Rome—the Vatican will issue a new document further restricting use of the ancient liturgy.

