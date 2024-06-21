Catholic World News

Southern Baptists explain opposition to IVF

June 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Albert Mohler Jr. and Andrew Walker explain why the Southern Baptist Convention endorsed a resolution against the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

While recognizing the pain of childless couples, the authors note that IVF “allows for a human-reproduction market advertised to same-sex couples and single women. A vast international market for IVF and surrogacy treats babies as commodities, not gifts.”

Or as the subhead put it: “A resolution affirms the moral goodness of new life, but not of all means to achieve it.”

