Vatican newspaper draws attention to ‘dead lagoon’ in Mexico

June 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Laguna morta” [Dead Lagoon], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its June 20 edition to the drying up of a lake in Mexico, leaving thousands of fish dead.

Describing the event as an “emergency that is unprecedented in the area and which scholars attribute to the devastating effects of climate change,” Giada Aquilino reported that “in the state of Chihuahua, livestock, mostly cows and donkeys, are also dying as dams continue to see steadily declining storage since early 2024 and farmers struggle to secure the water they need for their operations. A crisis so serious that it has pushed many people to abandon everything, looking for safety elsewhere.”

