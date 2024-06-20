Catholic World News

Russia’s absence limited Ukraine peace conference: Cardinal Parolin

June 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Secretary of State has observed that an international peace conference, aimed to bring peace to Ukraine, was handicapped by the absence of Russian representatives.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that the conference held in Switzerland was “useful,” but lamented “the limitation, noted by many of the participants, of not having Russia’s presence.” He remarked: “Peace is always made together.”

The cardinal went on to tell reporters that international peacekeeping efforts today are made difficult because of “the absolute lack of mutual trust” and the reality that “international organizations work little or not at all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!