Catholic World News

Vatican advances six candidates toward beatification

June 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a series of decrees issued on June 20, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints recognized the martyrdom of an Albanian priest, and the “heroic virtue” of five other candidates for beatification.

Father Luigi Palic, a Franciscan priest, was born in what is now Kosovo in 1877; he was killed in hatred for the faith in March 1913.

The candidates acknowledged for their heroic virtue are:

Gjon Gazulli, another Albanian priest, who died for the faith in 1927;

Isaia Columbro, (1908-2004) an Italian Franciscan;

Maria Constanza Zauli (1886—1954), an Italian founder of the Adorers Handmaids of the Blessed Sacrament;

Ascension Sacramento Sanchez Sanchez (1911-1946), a Spanish member of the Cruzada Evangelica secular institute; and

Vicenta Guilarte Alonso (1879-1960), a member of the Congregation of the Daughters of Jesus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!