Catholic World News

Spanish newspaper: Jesuits covered up crimes of priest who abused more than 100 girls

June 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on El País (Madrid)

CWN Editor's Note: A Spanish newspaper has reported that the Society of Jesus covered up the sexual abuse committed by Father Luis María Roma Pedrosa, SJ, a Spaniard who ministered in Bolivia and at one time was Jesuit vice provincial there.

Father Roma, who died in 2019, wrote about his abuse in a diary and photographed some of his victims.

A canonical investigation into Father Roma’s abuse concluded in 2019, according to the newspaper, which reported that the Society of Jesus “didn’t inform the Bolivian civil authorities of its findings, nor did it take into account the ecclesiastical inspectors’ recommendation to compensate the victims.”

Father Bernardo Mercado, SJ, the Bolivian Jesuit provincial, suspended several of his predecessors last year amid revelations of a cover-up of the sexual abuse of an estimated 85 minors by Father Alfonso Pedrajas, SJ (1943-2009), an openly gay Jesuit priest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!