Catholic World News

Papal appeal for fraternal openness to refugees

June 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 19 general audience, Pope Francis appealed for a brotherly openness to refugees.

“Tomorrow will be World Refugee Day, promoted by the United Nations,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “May it be an occasion to turn an attentive and fraternal gaze to all those who are compelled to flee their homes in search of peace and security.”

“We are all required to welcome, promote, accompany and integrate those who knock on our doors,” the Pope continued, according to the Vatican’s translation of his remarks. “I pray that States will strive to ensure humane conditions for refugees and to facilitate integration processes.”

(The Vatican’s translation of the Pope’s Italian remarks was inaccurate in part. The Pope said, “Siamo tutti chiamati” [“We are all called”]—not “We are all required.”)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!