Pope recalls slain Ukrainian solider in call for peace

June 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis revealed that he keeps on his desk a Bible that once belonged to a Ukrainian solider who died in battle.

“He died at the front,” the Pope said, breaking from his prepared text at his weekly public audience on June 19. He urged the faithful to pray for an end to the war.

“Let us pray for the tormented Ukraine, for the Holy Land, Sudan, Myanmar and wherever people suffer from war. Let us pray daily for peace,” the Pontiff said.

