FBI questions whistleblower nurse on illegal ‘transgender’ treatment for children

June 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A nurse working at Texas Children’s Hospital reports that she has been questioned and warned by FBI agents about reporting possible Medicaid fraud in the hospital’s handling of children seeking gender-change treatment.

Vanessa Sivadge said that she was told she was a “person of interest” in a federal investigation into whistle-blowers.

Dr. Eithan Haim, who had worked at the same hospital, has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly disclosing confidential patient information. Dr. Haim had reported that Texas Children’s Hospital was secretly providing sex-change treatment for children in violation of state law.

