No accounts of extraterrestrial life in Vatican Archives, official says

June 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Sergio Pagano, prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Archives since 1997, “wants to affirm that there is no document in the archives that regards extraterrestrial life,” according to his secretary, Marco Grilli.

In 2023, David Grusch, a former US intelligence official involved with the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, claimed that Vatican officials, under Pope Pius XII, informed the US about a UFO secured by the Mussolini regime.

Some scholars believe that materials related to alien life exist in the Archives. Diana Walsh Pasulka, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, said that the Vatican’s archivists are in a “mad rush to digitize what they have; they have to prioritize what they think is most important. They aren’t really prioritizing orbs that are bothering nuns in the 1800s.”

Grilli countered that scholars interested in the topic should be “dissuaded from undertaking futile and unproductive attempts” at such research.

