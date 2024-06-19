Catholic World News

Vatican conference explores youth ministry promotion, highlights singer’s Manifesto for Change

June 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fondazione Giovanni Paolo II per la Gioventù

CWN Editor's Note: The John Paul II Foundation for Youth—the body of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life that organizes World Youth Days—is hosting a conference on June 19 to discuss “what can be concretely – and synergistically – done to promote Catholic youth ministry in the world,” in view of the upcoming 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul, South Korea.

Participants will also hear from two members of the World Youth Day Orchestra, who will play Portuguese, Italian, and Korean musical selections, as well as from Italian singer-songwriter Giovanni Caccamo.

Caccamo, described by the John Paul II Foundation for Youth as “the spokesman of his generation,” will discuss his Manifesto for Change, a project that has led to the publication of a book with a preface by Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!