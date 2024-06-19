Catholic World News

Papal tweet warns against hate speech

June 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On June 18—the day commemorated by the UN as the International Day for Countering Hate Speech—Pope Francis tweeted, “We do not weave the fabric of human history by lumping together unverified information, repeating banal and falsely persuasive speeches, and shocking others with declarations of hatred.”

The Pontiff added, “These actions strip people of their dignity. #NoToHate”

