Israeli hostage’s mother praises Pope’s ‘global vision of suffering’

June 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Rachel Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American mother whose son was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, praised Pope Francis in an interview with the Vatican newspaper.

“There are, it is true, also many influential institutions pushing for a reasonable solution,” she said. “The Pope’s global vision of suffering is also mine.”

“And I say this not only in reference to the 129 hostages, who are of different religions and come from 24 different countries, but I also say it thinking of the hundreds of thousands of inhabitants of Gaza, who innocently find themselves caught in the crossfire of this horrible conflict,” she continued. “Pope Francis is raising his voice, even beyond 1.3 billion Christians that he represents, so that there can be an immediate ceasefire, and so that the necessary humanitarian aid can enter Gaza.”

