Pope, at general audience, reflects on the Psalms as ‘symphony of prayer’

June 19, 2024

At his June 19 general audience, held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on the Psalms as a “symphony of prayer,” in the fourth talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”

“Today we continue our catechesis on the Holy Spirit, who teaches the Church, as the Bride of Christ, how to pray,” the Pontiff stated, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “For our symphony of prayer in preparation for the upcoming Jubilee, we turn to the poetry of the Psalms, just as that great ‘orchestra,’ the communion of saints, has done since the Church’s earliest days.”

The summary continued:

The Psalms express every movement of this symphony and echo every sentiment of our hearts in words that often convey wonder, grief, and hope. The more frequently we repeat these inspired prayers, the stronger and more effective they become. May the Holy Spirit enrich our prayer with this gift, and in so doing, empower us to give voice to all creation, involving it in our praise.

