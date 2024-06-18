Catholic World News

Argentine archbishop decries political chants during Mass

June 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva has chastised Catholics who chanted political slogans during Mass, reminding them: “The Mass is something sacred.”

Apparently following the example set by a parish priest in Buenos Aries, some congregations have begun chanting, “The country is not for sale”—a protest against the policies of Argentina’s President Javier Milei.

The archbishop said that political protests were inappropriate during the Eucharistic liturgy, and “it’s not good to use the Mass so that we end up separated.”

