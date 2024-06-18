Catholic World News

Spanish nuns face excommunication for schism

June 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Burgos, Spain, has warned a group of Poor Clare nuns that if they do not retract their statement that they are leaving the Catholic Church, they will be guilty of schism, and subject to excommunication.

The archdiocese set a June 21 deadline for the seven Poor Clares, who announced in May that they no longer recognized the authority of Pope Francis and believed that no Pontiff since Pius XII has been validly elected.

