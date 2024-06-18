Catholic World News

Another Nigerian priest kidnapped

June 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Christian Ike was kidnapped on June 16 as he returned from celebrating Mass.

A group of armed men, traveling in three vehicles, stopped the car in which the priest was traveling along with three parishioners. Two escaped, but one—Ogbonnia Aneke, was abducted along with Father Ike.

