Catholic World News

Welcome the seed of God’s Word, and be generous sowers, Pope tells pilgrims

June 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his June 16 Angelus address to Mark 4:26-34, the Gospel reading of the day.

“The Lord places in us the seeds of His word and His grace, good seeds, abundant seeds, and then, without ever ceasing to accompany us, He waits patiently,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “By doing so, the Lord gives us an example: He teaches us too to sow the Gospel confidently wherever we are, and then to wait for the seed that has been sown to grow and bear fruit in us and in others.”

The Pope encouraged the pilgrims to ask themselves, “Do I let the Word be sown in me? Do I too sow the Word of God with confidence in the places where I live? Do I wait patiently, or am I discouraged because I do not see the results immediately? And do I know how to entrust everything serenely to the Lord, while doing my best to proclaim the Gospel?”

“May the Virgin Mary, who welcomed and made the seed of the Word grow within her, help us to be generous and confident sowers of the Gospel,” the Pope concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!