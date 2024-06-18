Catholic World News

Papal appeal for end to Congo violence that has produced ‘many’ Christian martyrs

June 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on June 16 that “painful news continues to arrive of clashes and massacres in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

“I appeal to the national leaders and the international community to do everything possible to stop the violence and safeguard the lives of civilians,” the Pope said. “Among the victims, many are Christians killed in odium fidei [in hatred of the faith]. They are martyrs.”

“Their sacrifice is a seed that germinates and bears fruit, and teaches us to bear witness to the Gospel with courage and consistency,” the Pope concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!