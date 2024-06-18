Catholic World News

World Food Program director meets with Pontiff

June 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on EWTN Vatican

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Cindy McCain, executive director of the UN’s World Food Programme, in a June 15 audience.

An EWTN video showed the Pontiff and McCain exchanging gifts. McCain—the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona—did not tweet on her professional or personal accounts about the subjects discussed during the meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

