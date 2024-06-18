Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader travels to Kharkiv, appeals for international assistance

June 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, traveled to Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest city, to mark the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the Exarchate of Kharkiv.

The city is close to the Russian border, and bombing was heard in the distance as Ukraine and Russia battle for control of the region.

As he appealed for international assistance for Kharkiv, the prelate said, “We know that this is a prayer, a desire, a desire of the Lord Jesus Christ Himself. When I look at all of you, I ask today: Holy Father, for the sake of Your holy name, save them.”

