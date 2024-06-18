Catholic World News

Leading Italian prelate makes solidarity visit to Holy Land

June 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Accompanied by 160 pilgrims, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference has made a visit to the Holy Land to manifest his solidarity with the Church there.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna said that “the international community cannot abandon the ‘two peoples, two states’ solution. The actual question is the international community’s determination to pursue this solution and the way to make it happen.”

“Peace is made not only by the warring parties, but also by the international community, which must be committed to finding avenues for negotiation,” he emphasized.

