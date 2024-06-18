Holy See calls for urgent climate action and migrant protection
June 18, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican diplomat emphasized the link between climate change and human displacement as he addressed a meeting of the International Organization for Migration.
Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, said that “in 2022, nearly 33 million persons were internally displaced as a result of disasters, and in 2023, floods, storms, earthquakes, wildfires, and other disasters caused a further 26.4 million people to be displaced.”
“Climate change is not an abstract notion,” he said, as he called for a comprehensive approach to “climate preparedness, disaster risk reduction, and climate change adaptation.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
No Catholic is obligated to support the political propaganda of "climate change." Why is a Catholic Archbishop using his ordination and his status in the Church and in the UN to take sides in a dubious and controversial temporal political issue, while not being a loud and clear voice of the Church on eternal moral issues such as forceful promotion of abortions by the UN?