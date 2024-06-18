Catholic World News

Holy See calls for urgent climate action and migrant protection

June 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican diplomat emphasized the link between climate change and human displacement as he addressed a meeting of the International Organization for Migration.

Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, said that “in 2022, nearly 33 million persons were internally displaced as a result of disasters, and in 2023, floods, storms, earthquakes, wildfires, and other disasters caused a further 26.4 million people to be displaced.”

“Climate change is not an abstract notion,” he said, as he called for a comprehensive approach to “climate preparedness, disaster risk reduction, and climate change adaptation.”

