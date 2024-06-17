Catholic World News

San Diego diocese files for bankruptcy for 2nd time

June 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of San Diego, California, has filed for bankruptcy, for the 2nd time, because of the prospects of massive sex-abuse settlements.

The San Diego archdiocese entered bankruptcy in 2007, and eventually paid nearly $200 million to settle abuse claims. But the diocese now faces over 400 new suits. Cardinal Robert McElroy said that bankruptcy protection is necessary because the resources of the diocese were depleted by the earlier settlement.

