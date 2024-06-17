Catholic World News

Parolin, at summit, lauds Ukrainian bid for peace talkss

June 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a summit meeting on the war in Ukraine, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said: “The reunification of minors with their families or legal guardians must be a paramount concern for all parties, and any exploitation of their situation is unacceptable.”

The Vatican Secretary of State also expressed concern about “periodic reports of non-compliance with the Geneva Convention.”

The summit meeting, held in Switzerland on June 15-16, was organized by the governments of Switzerland and Ukraine. Cardinal Parolin saluted the initiative, nodding especially to Ukraine—“which, making enormous efforts to defend itself from aggression, has also worked continuously on the diplomatic front, eager to achieve a just and lasting peace.”

