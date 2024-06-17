Catholic World News

British financier accuses Pope of illegal wiretapping

June 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Daily Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: A British financier who was convicted of fraud in the Vatican’s “trial of the century” has asked the UN to investigate Pope Francis for alleged illegal wiretapping.

Raffaele Mincione—who has already brought suit against the Vatican Secretariat of State, saying that he was wrongfully charged for his involvement in a London real-estate case—says that the court records show Pope Francis authorized wiretaps on his phones without adequate reason. In a complaint to the UN’s special rapporteur for judicial independence, Mincione’s lawyers refer to an “unreasoned authorization to prosecutors by an absolute monarch” as an offense against human rights.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!