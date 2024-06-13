Catholic World News

80 years after historic meeting with Pope, Irish regiment returns to the Vatican

June 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Eighty years to the day after Venerable Pius XII received the 38th (Irish) Brigade following liberation from Nazi occupation, members of the regiment met with Pope Francis.

Chris Trott, the UK’s ambassador to the Holy See, helped arrange the meeting and said he was “very moved” after Pope Francis unexpectedly asked members of the regiment’s band to play for him.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!