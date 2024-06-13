Catholic World News

Father Martin meets with Pope Francis, who ‘showed openness and love for the LGBTQ community’

June 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A day after Pope Francis renewed his warning about homosexual influence in the clergy, the Pontiff met with Father James Martin for an hour, according to the American Jesuit.

“I was honored to meet with Pope Francis for an hour-long conversation today at Casa Santa Marta,” Father Martin tweeted. “With his permission to share this, the Holy Father said he has known many good, holy and celibate seminarians and priests with homosexual tendencies.”

“Once again, he confirmed my ministry with LGBTQ people and showed his openness and love for the LGBTQ community,” Father Martin added. “It was also a great joy to receive his blessing on the 25th anniversary of my ordination to the priesthood.”

