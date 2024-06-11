Catholic World News

Another Nigerian priest kidnapped, then freed

June 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Ukeh, of the Kafanchan diocese in Nigeria’s Kaduna state, was kidnapped on June 9, then released the next day.

The priest’s quick release follows a recent pattern. During the month of May two other Nigerian priests were kidnapped and set free within days of their release.

