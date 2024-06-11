Catholic World News

Romanian Orthodox Church declares year of pastoral care for the sick

June 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church has declared 2024 the Solemn Year of Pastoral Care and Assistance of the Sick. In remarks noted in the Vatican newspaper, the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church delivered an address on the theme.

“The healings that the Lord Christ performs are signs of His infinite love,” said Patriarch Daniel, 72, who has led the church since 2007. “Through these healings, He shows that the Kingdom of God is near to people.”

“These healings are signs that help us understand that the true and deepest disease of humanity is the absence of communion with God, the Source of love,” he continued. “Only communion with God can offer us true healing and authentic life.”

“Humble and merciful love represents the first therapy we must practice to heal our society’s ailments,” he added. “For physical and spiritual healing, the wounds of loneliness and isolation in which the sick often find themselves must first be soothed. The practice of indifference, selfishness, and individualism can only be countered by a culture of compassion and merciful or generous love.”

The Orthodox Church of Romania (CNEWA profile) is among the autocephalous Orthodox churches and has 18.8 million members.

