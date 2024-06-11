Catholic World News

Family, hope, peace: papal address to new ambassadors

June 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received six new ambassadors to the Holy See from Ethiopia, Zambia, Tanzania, Burundi, Qatar, and Mauritania and reflected on “three words that can guide your service: family, hope, and peace.”

During his address, the Pope lamented “the tragedy of civil, regional and international strife,” “multiple humanitarian crises that result from such conflicts,” “the problems of forced migration and the increasing number of internally displaced persons, the scourge of human trafficking, the effects of climate change,” and “the decline in the birthrate.”

“In view of such challenges, it is essential to undertake a far-sighted, constructive and creative dialogue, based on honesty and openness, in order to find shared solutions and strengthen the bonds that unite us as brothers and sisters within the global family,” the Pope said. “I trust that your mission will contribute not only to the consolidation of the good relations existing between your nations and the Holy See, but also to the building of a more just and more humane society in which all are welcomed and given the necessary opportunities to advance together along the path of fraternity and peaceful coexistence.”

