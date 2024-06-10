Catholic World News

Australian archbishop sees ‘lawfare’ against Christian beliefs

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia has warned about “lawfare” against Christians in Australia, saying that current policies betray “human rights built on sands.”

The archbishop pointed to the “complete decriminalization of abortion, with some states requiring medical professionals with a conscientious objection to nonetheless refer a patient to an abortion provider.” He reported that abortionists have been given special legal protections, “with even silent prayer within 15o meters of an abortion clinic now a criminal offense in many states.”

A similar situation looms with euthanasia, the archbishop said, and alluded to “many more examples of legislative or policy moves in our federal and state governments that are hostile to religion.”

