New Vatican document to cover papal primacy

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that a new document on papal primacy will be released on Thursday, June 13.

The document, which will be issued by the Dicastery for Christian Unity, is billed as a “study document,” building on the foundation that Pope John Paul II supplied in his 1995 encyclical Ut Unum Sint. The document will include a proposal for understanding the proper role of the Roman Pontiff.

The document will be introduced as a press conference hosted by Cardinal Kurt Koch, the prefect of the Dicastery for Christian Unity, together with Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops. In recognition of the role that other Christian denominations have played in the discussion of papal primacy, the speakers at that press conference will include Bishop Khajag Barsamanian, the pontifical legate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and Archbishop Ian Ernest, the director of the Anglican Centre in Rome.

