Zelensky’s chief of staff meets with Pope Francis

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, in a June 8 audience.

“During the conversation, special attention was paid to the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported by the aggressor state of Russia,” according to the Ukrainian president’s office. “Pope Francis expressed his support for Ukraine.”

In a series of tweets, Yermak said that “it was an important conversation. I informed His Holiness about the philosophy of the Peace Formula of the President Zelenskyy, told why the Formula is the only way to a just peace.”

“We also talked about preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland,” Yermak continued. “Particular attention was paid to the issue of returning Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported from our country.”

“We need a result, so we are doing everything to return our children,” he added. “Pope Francis expressed his support for Ukraine. I expressed a sincere gratitude to His Holiness.”

Yermak also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State. The Vatican did not comment on what was discussed in either meeting.

