Be cunning and pious: papal advice to future Vatican diplomats

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an audience with the superiors and students of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy—the institution that trains priests for the Vatican diplomatic service—Pope Francis said that “there is a need for cunning, required by a job as necessary as it is difficult, always accompanied by piety, that is, an intense relationship with the Lord,” according to the Vatican newspaper’s summary of his remarks.

According to the newspaper, the Pontiff also spoke about the current “world war fought piecemeal,” exhorted the future Vatican diplomats to forgive everything in the Sacrament of Reconciliation, and advised them to read Pope St. Paul VI’s apostolic exhortation on evangelization.

The Holy See Press Office did not release a transcript of the Pope’s remarks.

