Colombian priest brutally murdered

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ramón Arturo Montejo Peinado, a priest of the Diocese of Ocaña, Colombia, was brutally murdered in a parking lot as he resisted the armed robbery of his car.

“The local press raised the question in particular of whether it was a murder following a robbery with a tragic outcome or a contract killing to get rid of a socially committed priest,” the Fides news agency reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

