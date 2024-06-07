Catholic World News

Manila archbishop suspends priest after scuffle with bishop

June 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Phil Star

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has suspended a priest who was involved in a physical confrontation with a retired bishop.

Father Alfonso Valeza has been deprived of his priestly faculties after his scuffle with BIshop Antonio Tobias, the 82-year-old former head of the Novaliches diocese. Church sources report that the priest refused an order to seek counseling for his violent behavior.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!