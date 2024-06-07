Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein to become papal nuncio in Baltic region?

June 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the longtime secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, will soon be named the apostolic nuncio to the three nations of the Baltic, according to a report in the Italian media.

The Vatican has not confirmed the appointment. Rumors that Archbishop Gänswein would become a nuncio have circulated around Rome for several months.

Archbishop Gänswein has been without a pastoral assignment since April 2023, when Pope Francis told him to leave Rome. He has been living in his native Germany.

