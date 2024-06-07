Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for 2 women’s religious orders

June 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered encouragement to participants in the general chapters of the Sisters of St. Felix of Cantalice and the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy.

“Remain faithful to charity,” the Pope told the Felician sisters. “It will be good for you to keep this in mind during your meetings, to remind yourselves that structures are not the essence, they are only a means. What is essential is the love of God and neighbor, exercised with generosity and in freedom.”

To the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy (a different community from the Sisters of Mercy), the Pope said, “It was in one of your schools, in Buenos Aires, in the Flores neighbourhood, that I received the Sacraments of Christian Initiation many years ago. How can I forget dear Sister Dolores, from whom I learned so much and whom I continued to visit for a long time afterwards?”

“I would like to encourage you to renew your adherence to his will, in fidelity to the vows you have professed and in docility to the action of the Spirit,” the Pope concluded. “Surrender yourselves to him and give everything, always, with generosity.”

