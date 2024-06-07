Catholic World News

Leftists end occupation of Vatican’s nunciature in Colombia

June 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the Congreso de los Pueblos, a leftist Colombian movement, have concluded a two-day occupation of the Vatican’s nunciature in Bogotá, the nation’s capital.

At least 14 “hooded indigenous people entered the diplomatic headquarters in downtown Bogotá without authorization to set up a ‘humanitarian camp,’” AFP reported. “They did so to call for the ‘dismantling of paramilitarism’” in rural Colombia.

