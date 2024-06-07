Catholic World News

Schedule released for papal visit to Trieste

June 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the schedule for the Pope’s July 7 pastoral visit to the northeastern Italian city of Trieste for the 50th Settimane Sociali dei Cattolici in Italia (Social Week of Italian Catholics).

The Pontiff is scheduled to be in Trieste for only four and one-half hours. He will address Social Week participants in the city’s convention center, meet with different groups, and preside at an outdoor Sunday Mass in the Piazza Unità d’Italia.

Pope St. John Paul II made a pastoral visit to Trieste and other cities in Friuli-Venezia Giulia (map) in 1992.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!