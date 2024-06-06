Catholic World News

Retired archbishop blames Cardinal Fernandez for turnover in Argentine archdiocese

June 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The retired archbishop of La Plata, Argentina, has charged that Cardinal Victor Fernandez, his successor, orchestrated the forced resignation of another prelate in the Argentine archdiocese.

Archbishop Gabriel Antonio Mestre—who became Archbishop of La Plata after Cardinal Fernandez was called to Rome to become prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith—stepped down unexpectedly last month at the age of 55, after less than a year in office, explaining that Pope Francis had requested his resignation. Archbishop Hector Aguer, who preceded Cardinal Fernandez in that office, said “the hand of Fernandez can be seen in this.”

According to Archbishop Aguer, the liberal Cardinal Fernandez was unpopular with the priests and faithful of La Plata, and resented the more conservative leadership that Archbishop Mestre had given the archdiocese. Archbishop Aguer described the sequence of events in La Plata as “a typical Argentine intrigue.”

