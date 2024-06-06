Catholic World News

Brother of missing teenager rips Vatican investigators

June 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The brother of Emanuela Orlandi, the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee, whose disappearance in 1983 remains an unsolved mystery, has repeated criticism of the Vatican’s commitment to resolving the mystery.

“Unfortunately, I’ve come to understand that for me, sincerely, that investigation is a farce,” said Pietro Orlandi. “They’re not doing anything.” Pietro Orlandi has frequently criticized the Vatican, demanding more information about the case.

