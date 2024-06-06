Catholic World News

Clergy need continuing formation, Pope says

June 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a June 6 address to members of the Dicastery for Clergy, Pope Francis applauded the bid to strengthen the spiritual formation of clerics, saying that “we cannot delude ourselves that it is enough for formation in the seminary to lay sure foundations once and for all.”

“Weaving a strong network of fraternal relations” is an important part of that effort, the Pontiff said, noting that “many priests are too lonely.”

