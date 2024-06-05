Catholic World News

US bishops’ conference protests Biden plan to tighten border controls

June 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has protested the executive order signed by President Joe Biden on June 4, which the White House said would reduce illegal border crossings by migrants seeking asylum.

Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, who chairs the USCCB committee on migration, said that the group is “deeply disturbed by this disregard for fundamental human protections and US asylum law.”

While acknowledging the government’s duty to control border traffic, Bishop Seitz said: “Nevertheless, as defenders of human life and dignity, which we hold sacred and inviolable from the moment of conception, we cannot accept unjust conditions on the right to migrate for those fleeing life-threatening situations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!