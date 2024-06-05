Catholic World News

Jubilee Year is time to act on global debt, Pope suggests

June 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke on June 5 to participants in a meeting on the “Debt Crisis in the Global South,” and suggested that the coming Jubilee Year would be an appropriate time for action to relieve that debt. He said:

In order to try to break the debt-financing cycle, it is necessary to create a multinational mechanism, based on the solidarity and harmony of peoples, that takes into account the global nature of the problem and its economic, financial and social implications.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

