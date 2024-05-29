Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on the freedom of the Holy Spirit

June 05, 2024

At his June 5 general audience, held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on freedom of the Holy Spirit, in the second talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”

“In our ongoing catechesis on the Spirit and the Bride, we now center our attention on the Biblical name of Holy Spirit, which in Hebrew is Ruach, meaning breath, wind, or spirit,” the Pontiff stated, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “This name highlights the Spirit’s profound power and freedom.”

The summary continued:

Jesus likens the Spirit to the wind that blows where it wills, thus emphasizing the freedom of the Holy Spirit, who not only creates and inspires but always remains free, bestowing his gifts “as he wills” (1 Cor 12:11). Saint Paul affirms this, stating: “Now the Lord is Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom” (2 Cor 3:17). This freedom is given to us as a gift so that we can do God’s will, rather than merely following our personal desires. Where do we attain this freedom of the Spirit, so contrary to the spirit of selfishness? The answer is in the words that Jesus spoke to his followers: “If the Son makes you free, you will be free indeed” (Jn 8:36). Let us ask Jesus, through his Holy Spirit, to make us truly free. Free to serve with love and joy.

