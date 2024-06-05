Catholic World News

Parish priest in California to lead Church in Tuvalu

June 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Eliseo Napiere, MSP, as superior of the mission in Funafati, Tuvalu.

Born in 1965 and ordained to the priesthood in 1991, Msgr. Napiere is a Philippine missionary priest who has ministered in Taiwan (2007-2016) and in the Diocese of San Bernardino, California, first as a parochial vicar and, since 2018, as pastor of St. James the Less Catholic Church in Perris.

Tuvalu, a Polynesian nation of 12,000 (map), is 95% Christian, with only 110 Catholics and one parish.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!