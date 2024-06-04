Catholic World News

Africans quit United Methodist Church over same-sex marriage

June 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Daily Mail

CWN Editor's Note: The United Methodist Church has lost over 1 million members, as the denomination’s branch in Ivory Coast broke with the worldwide group. Bishop Benjamin Boni, who leads 1.2 million members of the Protestant group in the African country, said that the United Methodist leadership is “deviating from the Holy Scriptures,” after the group voted to allow for homosexual pastors and to recognize same-sex marriages.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!