Catholic World News

Christians will not vote in contested Syrian elections, prelate says

June 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Yacoub Abdel Jalil Chami of Hassake-Nisibi, Syria, predicts that Christians in the region will not participate that have been scheduled on June 11 by the de facto government of the northeastern region.

“Most of them do not recognize the legitimacy and value of the local elections,” the archbishop explains. The government of the autonomous region, largely controlled by Kurdish forces, is not recognized by the Syrian government. Neighboring Turkey has threatened to intervene if the elections destabilize the Syrian regime. And the US—which has given some support to the de facto government—has called for postponement of the voting, in the interests of stability.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!